In the eighth podcast by Facebook presents Turn the Tide, we share insights into the GroupM-Facebook Media Playbook and how it helps brands and businesses use digital media marketing in efficient ways to unlock business outcomes tapping into the changed consumer purchase pathway. With an increase of digital influence by around 70 percent, the playbook recommends the most efficient and interactive ways in which businesses can use digital media marketing to turn the tide in this post-COVID world.

