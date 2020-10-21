Technology Truecaller's latest update to add call reason, schedule SMS and translate SMS features for Android users Updated : October 21, 2020 06:34 PM IST All the three new features would be available to users for free. The feature is being rolled out for Android users and available to everyone by the end of the week. For iPhone users, the feature is expected to be available in the January-March 2021 quarter. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.