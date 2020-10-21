  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Truecaller's latest update to add call reason, schedule SMS and translate SMS features for Android users

Updated : October 21, 2020 06:34 PM IST

All the three new features would be available to users for free.
The feature is being rolled out for Android users and available to everyone by the end of the week.
For iPhone users, the feature is expected to be available in the January-March 2021 quarter.
Truecaller's latest update to add call reason, schedule SMS and translate SMS features for Android users

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Fire at Royal Enfield transit stockyard; Eicher Motors shares drop over 1%

Fire at Royal Enfield transit stockyard; Eicher Motors shares drop over 1%

UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit jumps 113% to Rs 1,235 crore

UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit jumps 113% to Rs 1,235 crore

Jio Platforms, Qualcomm jointly test 5G solutions; achieve over 1GBPS milestone

Jio Platforms, Qualcomm jointly test 5G solutions; achieve over 1GBPS milestone

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement