Truecaller for Business launches new key features to enhance communication capabilities—check details

Truecaller’s enterprise offering, Truecaller for business on Wednesday announced new key features to further enhance the communication capabilities of its Verified Business solution and provide more inclusive and purposeful customer experience.

The new features and updates include Business Profile, Call Me Back Feature and User Feedback capabilities, designed to cater to the evolving needs of enterprises and strengthen Truecaller’s current enterprise offering.

With these new capabilities, enterprises can enhance brand identity, identify interested customers clearly and get efficient customer feedback.

Highlights of the new key features:

•Business Profile: In addition to their brand identity, businesses can now expand and display their authentic brand personality exclusively to Truecaller users. These include exhibiting their online presence with website links, social profiles, and app store links. Businesses will now also be able to add visual context with curated images of product/service offerings.

Call Me Back: Businesses can now enable interested customers to show their intent and request a callback on a preferred slot. This will enable businesses to avoid repeat calls to disinterested customers, reduce escalations and drive agent productivity.

User Feedback: Businesses can now listen to their customers with seamless post-call engagement by enabling customer feedback campaigns on missed, rejected, and answered calls. Additionally, Call Rating and Survey Questions can be set up on the post-call experience to capture Net Promoter Score (NPS) and Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) based insights.

Launched in 2021, Truecaller for Business is a brand identity solution that helps businesses verify their identity, thereby enabling more meaningful engagement with consumers and more trust in communications.

Speaking on the launch of the new features, Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM & Developer Products, Truecaller for Business said, "Trust and Identity are the underlying cornerstones of our offerings. We continue listening to our customers and users to enable and empower a productive, bi-directional communication experience. With these enhanced capabilities, businesses can engage with customers in a trusted manner across more touchpoints in the CX journey."