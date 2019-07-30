Truecaller blames bug after Indian users complain about registration without consent for payment service, says report

Truecaller has rolled out an update after complaints emerged about a previous version that allegedly signed up an unspecified number of Indian users to its payments service without consent, reported TechCrunch.

The development, the report said, comes after many users in the country started to complain on Monday that they were registered into Truecaller’s payment service, Truecaller Pay, without their knowledge. Truecaller, which has over 10 crore users in India, issued a statement saying the error occurred due to a bug in the previous version of the app.

“We have discovered a bug in the latest update of Truecaller that affected the payments feature, which automatically triggered a registration post updating to the version. This was a bug and we have discontinued this version of the app so no other users will be affected,” Truecaller spokesperson said in a statement.

Unified Payments Interface (