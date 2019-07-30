Business
Truecaller blames bug after Indian users complain about registration without consent for payment service, says report
Updated : July 30, 2019 04:55 PM IST
Many users in the country started to complain on Monday that they were registered into Truecaller’s payment service without their knowledge.
Truecaller has over 10 crore users in the country.
