Truecaller apologises for bug that covertly signed up users for UPI

Updated : August 06, 2019 06:20 PM IST

Some users of Truecaller Pay feature last week complained that an SMS was sent out automatically without users' consent to its banking partners. 
Truecaller, which recently introduced loans as a part of its Truecaller Pay feature, also dismissed validity of reports that it reads user SMSs to create a credit scoring without users' consent. 
