Truecaller apologises for bug that covertly signed up users for UPI
Updated : August 06, 2019 06:20 PM IST
Some users of Truecaller Pay feature last week complained that an SMS was sent out automatically without users' consent to its banking partners.
Truecaller, which recently introduced loans as a part of its Truecaller Pay feature, also dismissed validity of reports that it reads user SMSs to create a credit scoring without users' consent.
