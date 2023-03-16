Truecaller announces opening of its first office outside Sweden in Bengaluru

Truecaller announced the opening of its new office in Bengaluru on Thursday. The leading global communications and Caller ID platform now has its first exclusive office space outside of Sweden, occupying a renovated space of 30,443 square feet that can accommodate up to 250 employees.
The office was virtually inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Truecaller has been in India for a decade and said in the statement that it has about 246 million monthly active users in the country from its total of 338 million. The company also shared its plans to use this facility as its primary hub to deliver India-first features and serve users globally. This office is said to be the largest establishment of Truecaller outside of its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.
During the virtual inauguration, Rajeev Chandrasekhar congratulated Truecaller's leadership on the opening of their first office in India. He said, “The decision of opening an exclusive office in India is representative of the growth of India as a trusted technology partner to the world."
He added that the government’s vision and focus are on enabling entrepreneurship and the expansion of a vibrant innovation and startup ecosystem in India.
Alan Mamedi, CEO & Co-Founder at Truecaller, also shared his thoughts on the opening of their first office in India. He said, “This facility is a reaffirmation of our continued investment in India. We want to continue to serve India’s digital society and economy with the best experience on our app with safety and privacy as core operating principles. Our company's growth in India has been closely linked to the increasing use of smartphones and the internet. We are delighted and thank him for supporting our journey. We remain committed to the safety of our users and the values of Digital India of an open, trusted, safe and accountable internet.”
