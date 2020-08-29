Business Triller says made $20 billion bid with Centricus for TikTok assets Updated : August 29, 2020 12:41 PM IST ByteDance has been ordered by President Donald Trump to divest TikTok in the United States, amid security concerns over the personal data it handles. Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp are among the US companies vying to acquire the assets of TikTok, which claims about 100 million monthly active users in the United States. A TikTok spokesman said Centricus and Triller had not contacted the company about an offer. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply