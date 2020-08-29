  • SENSEX
Triller says made $20 billion bid with Centricus for TikTok assets

Updated : August 29, 2020 12:41 PM IST

ByteDance has been ordered by President Donald Trump to divest TikTok in the United States, amid security concerns over the personal data it handles.
Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp are among the US companies vying to acquire the assets of TikTok, which claims about 100 million monthly active users in the United States.
A TikTok spokesman said Centricus and Triller had not contacted the company about an offer.
