Here's how you can transfer your WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone

The Android vs iOS battle is as old as time itself — or, at the very least, as old as these operating systems. While Android users and iPhone users have their own reasons to not make the jump to the rival platform, the inability to transfer WhatsApp chat history was the biggest hurdle.

Now that is old news, thanks to a new feature released officially by WhatsApp.

Gone are the days when Android users had to wade through an eyewatering number of online fora laced with technical jargon just to transfer their WhatsApp chat history to an iPhone, basically turning them off the entire idea.

Now, all one needs is to download the ‘Move to iOS’ app from the Google Play Store, a smartphone running Android Lollipop (or Android 5), and an iPhone running iOS 15.5 (the latest version).

How does this work?

According to WhatsApp's official notes, download the app on your Android phone and make sure the iPhone you're switching to has the right version of iOS.

1. Make sure WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above is installed on the iPhone.

2. Ensure WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above is installed on your current device.

3. Make sure the same number phone number is used in both the handset.

4. The iPhone must be new or factory reset to be able to pair with the ‘Move to iOS’ app and transfer data from the Android device.

5. At the time of transfer, both smartphones need to be connected to a power source and the same Wi-Fi network

Break down the process for me

1. Open the ‘Move to iOS app’ on your Android smartphone and follow the on-screen instructions.

2. Your iPhone will display a code. Input the code on your Android phone.

3. Hit continue and follow the on-screen prompts.

4. Select 'WhatsApp' on the 'Transfer Data' screen.

5. Then, Tap 'Start' on your Android phone. WhatsApp will prepare the data for export.

6. You’ll be signed out from your Android phone once the data is prepared.

7. Tap 'Next' to return to the 'Move to iOS' app.

8. Tap 'Continue' to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone.

9. Ensure you wait for 'Move to iOS' to confirm the transfer is complete.

10. Have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your iPhone.

11. Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number.

12. Tap 'Start' and allow the process to complete.

12. Finish activating your new device and you should see your all WhatsApp chats.

There are caveats

Your old WhatsApp data will be available on the Android phone till you delete it or wipe your phone. The data on the new iPhone will only be backed up once you turn on iCloud Backup on the iPhone. This method is only applicable to personal/group chat history. WhatsApp payment history and call history cannot be transferred.