This is how you can transfer Amazon Pay balance to your bank account

By CNBCTV18.com

Amazon Pay is an online payment processing service. It allows customers to add money to their Amazon Pay wallet and then use that money for purchases. Amazon Pay balance can also be used to pay bills, send money to other users, and receive money from others.

You can add money to your Amazon Pay wallet using bank transfers or gift cards. While adding money to your wallet is easy, you can also easily transfer your Amazon Pay balance to your bank account.

In order to transfer any amount from your Amazon Pay balance to any bank account, you will need to have completed your KYC (know-your-customer) registration with Amazon Pay. For completing the KYC, you will need to use the Amazon app on your smartphone and open the KYC completion process. You will need to upload a picture of yourself, add your Aadhaar card details and then complete the video verification.

Once your KYC is complete,

Step 1:

Open the Amazon app on your smartphone

Step 2: Click the hamburger icon at the bottom of your screen, and then go to the Amazon Pay section

Step 3: Select the ‘Send Money’ option

Step 4: On the next screen, choose the ‘To Bank’ option

Step 5: Add in the prompted details including the IFSC code, the account number and the name of the account holder, and then select the ‘Pay Now’ option

Step 6: Enter the amount of money you wish to transfer and then continue to the next screen

Step 7: Amazon will then show you various payment options for facilitating the transfer. Choose the method of your preference and select the option to ‘Pay Using Amazon Pay Balance’