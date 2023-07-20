TRAI has proposed the creation of an independent statutory authority, the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority of India (AIDAI). The primary role of AIDAI would be to develop regulations and guidelines for the responsible use of AI across various sectors.

TRAI releases The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday, July 20, released a set of recommendations aimed at establishing a regulatory framework for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country.

AIDAI will be tasked with framing regulations that ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI technologies. These regulations will set forth guidelines to safeguard individual privacy, promote fairness and transparency, and prevent bias and discrimination in AI-driven systems.

To effectively regulate AI applications, TRAI suggested classifying use cases based on the risks they pose. Categorising AI systems according to their potential impact on society and individuals will enable targeted oversight and supervision.

TRAI recommended the formation of a multi-stakeholder body consisting of government officials, industry representatives, legal experts, cyber experts, academia, and research institutes. This body will advise AIDAI in formulating policies and ensuring a balanced and inclusive regulatory approach.

TRAI has also recommended that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) be designated as the administrative ministry responsible for overseeing AI usage in the country.

It also encouraged the deployment of AI by telecommunication companies to combat the menace of unsolicited commercial communication (UCC). By leveraging AI and machine learning (ML) technologies, telcos can proactively detect and prevent spam, safeguarding the interests of their customers, TRAI said.