TRAI releases consultation paper on regulation of convergence between telecom, broadcast technologies

TRAI is also seeking stakeholder views on whether the present regulatory framework is adequate to address the challenges posed by the convergence of telecom and broadcast technologies.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently released a consultation paper on the regulation of convergence between telecom and broadcast technologies. The paper raises questions about the need for a unified licensing regime for both telecom and broadcast services, and seeks stakeholder views on the present regulatory framework.
The consultation paper is an effort by TRAI to gather feedback and opinions from various stakeholders on the need for a unified policy and licensing framework for the telecom and broadcast sectors. TRAI is seeking comments on the steps required to implement such a framework and the issues that need to be addressed in order to reap the benefits of convergence between these two technologies.
In conclusion, the release of the TRAI consultation paper on the regulation of convergence between telecom and broadcast technologies is an important step towards ensuring that the benefits of convergence are realised for all stakeholders.
The regulator is seeking feedback from various stakeholders on the need for a unified policy and licensing framework, and on the issues that need to be addressed in order to ensure that the benefits of convergence are maximised. The consultation process will provide valuable insights into the challenges posed by the convergence of these two technologies and will help to shape the regulatory framework for the future.
