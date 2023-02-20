India’s telecom regulator wants buildings to essentially incorporate digital infrastructure

The TRAI has recommended amending building by-laws and the National Building Code to enable digital connectivity infrastructure in buildings. This would include the installation of fibre optic cables, Wi-Fi access points, and other necessary equipment.

In a move towards digitisation, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended that digital infrastructure be an essential component of all buildings, just like water and electricity supply. This move aims to improve digital connectivity and infrastructure in the country.

TRAI has recommended amending building by-laws and the National Building Code to enable digital connectivity infrastructure in buildings. This would include the installation of fibre optic cables, Wi-Fi access points, and other necessary equipment. Additionally, the TRAI has suggested that the maintenance and upgrading of this digital connectivity infrastructure should be included in the builder-buyer agreement.

TRAI has also recommended the mandatory rating of buildings for digital connectivity. This rating system will apply to buildings of public importance, such as airports, train stations, malls, special economic zones (SEZs), and other critical infrastructure. The rating system will help identify the level of digital connectivity in the building and will provide a benchmark for future upgrades and improvements.

This move towards digitisation is expected to have a significant impact on the way people live and work. With the increasing dependence on digital technology, the need for a robust digital infrastructure has become more critical than ever. The incorporation of digital infrastructure in buildings will ensure that people can access high-speed internet and other digital services from their homes and workplaces.

The TRAI's recommendation is a step in the right direction towards achieving the goal of a Digital India. It will not only improve the quality of life for people but will also contribute to the country's economic growth. With the increased availability of digital services, businesses will be able to expand their reach and engage with customers more effectively.

