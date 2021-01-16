Legal Traders' body files SC petition over WhatsApp, Facebook for privacy policy Updated : January 16, 2021 04:32 PM IST The apex trade body, which represents seven crore traders and over 40,000 trade associations across the country, also confirmed about this development on its Twitter handle. The petition also highlights the difference in approach taken by the European Union countries and India with respect to the privacy policy. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply