    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Hometechnology News

    'Totally useless app': Why GPay is trending on Twitter

    'Totally useless app': Why GPay is trending on Twitter

    'Totally useless app': Why GPay is trending on Twitter
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Earlier, Google Pay or GPay offered financial benefits including cash transfers directly into its user's account. The leading Unified Payments Interface (UPI) application changed its approach on rewards and started offering benefits such as discounts on products and services which according to netizens are hardly used by them

    UPI app Google Pay or GPay is facing flak on social media for its offers and reward points, which netizens say are “useless”.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    IST6 Min(s) Read


    Earlier, GPay offered financial benefits including cash transfers directly into its user's account. The leading Unified Payments Interface (UPI) application changed its approach to rewards and started offering benefits such as discounts on products and services which according to netizens are hardly used by them.
    Taking to Twitter, GPay subscribers slammed its services, calling it a "totally useless app".
    Twitter users are sharing screenshots comparing the old cashback scratch cards offered by GPay and the current deals on the app.
    One user wrote on Twitter: “#GPay what nice trick to fooling people....they just take the advantage.”
     
    Another user shared a comparison between the offers on the old system and the current GPay. While earlier, users would get cashback even in small amounts such as Rs 11 and Rs 15, they are now offered discounts on buying biryani, dry fruits or clothes and recharging their mobile phones etc.
     
    Google launched its payment app in August 2017. Back then, the mobile payments service was known as Tez.  PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and CRED Pay together have 96.4 percent of the overall UPI market with PhonePe having the highest share at 49 percent in October, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (UPI).
    Google Pay commands a 34 percent share of the market, while Paytm has 11 percent and CRED Pay 1.8 percent. Others like WhatsApp and Amazon Pay cover a 3.5 percent share of the market.
    At present, CRED, the credit card bill payment platform, gives members a variety of offers and discounts from leading companies.
    Cashless wallet and mobile payments platform Paytm offers discounts and cashback on recharge, bill payment, money transfer, and more. The Paytm bus coupon is very popular among travellers as it offers attractive cashback on bus tickets.
    UPI-based payments service WhatsApp Pay, available on the Meta-owned messaging platform, offers cashback to expand its user base. The company was initially offering a cashback of Rs 11 on each of the first three payments made through the app to different contacts. It later announced a total of Rs 105 cashback for payments done using the app.
    In a bid to popularise digital payments after demonetisation, the government announced its plans to incentives apps such as BHIM and the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) — the interface for utility payments -- to attract users in 2017. These incentives included cash back and reward points.
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Google PayGoogle Pay appgoogle pay rewardsGoogle Pay usersTwitter

    Previous Article

    IPL 2023 Retention Deadline Day LIVE: Pollard announces retirement from IPL, appointed MI batting coach

    Next Article

    Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in Rs 200 crore money laundering case — A timeline of events

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng