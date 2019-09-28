Technology
Total blackout for Facebook and Instagram users in UK
Updated : September 28, 2019 01:18 PM IST
In March, Facebook blamed a server configuration change that caused the outage of its app along with Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.
The company acknowledged the service interruption via Twitter, but ruled out a possibility resulting from a distributed denial-of-service.
