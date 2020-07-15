Technology Toppr launches Toppr Codr to teach K-12 students coding Updated : July 15, 2020 10:34 AM IST The curriculum of Toppr Codr, created by graduates from MIT and IITs, includes on-demand and self-paced modules, adaptive paths, one-on-one live personalised classes, and output-based learning. Students can opt for basic or advanced levels of coding, based on their preference. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply