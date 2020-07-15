  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Toppr launches Toppr Codr to teach K-12 students coding

Updated : July 15, 2020 10:34 AM IST

The curriculum of Toppr Codr, created by graduates from MIT and IITs, includes on-demand and self-paced modules, adaptive paths, one-on-one live personalised classes, and output-based learning.
Students can opt for basic or advanced levels of coding, based on their preference.
Toppr launches Toppr Codr to teach K-12 students coding

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Gold steadies above USD 1,800 as virus fears, US-China tensions rise

Gold steadies above USD 1,800 as virus fears, US-China tensions rise

Infosys Q1FY21 Earnings: Here are the key expectations

Infosys Q1FY21 Earnings: Here are the key expectations

Flipkart raises $1.2 billion, Oyo’s ‘Sanitised Stays’ and other top startup stories of the day

Flipkart raises $1.2 billion, Oyo’s ‘Sanitised Stays’ and other top startup stories of the day

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement