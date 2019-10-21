Business
Top level exodus at Ola’s international operations
These include Ben Legg (Managing Director of Ola UK), Emma Kenelm (Chief Marketing Officer of Ola UK), Natalie Brown (head of HR, Ola UK), Stewart F. Brown(Operations Manager and Sydney Operations Manager at Ola), Tyler Stead (New Zealand Operations Manager at Ola) and Kashif Amjad (CFO and Financial Director -- Australia and New Zealand at Ola).
According to Legg’s LinkedIn, Legg is also on Ola UK’s board, a position which he started holding in August 2019. It is not clear whether he has stepped down from the board, too.
