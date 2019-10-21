#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian market closed today due to Maharashtra polls
Asian share markets cautious, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
Oil prices dip on weak demand outlook, supply concerns
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Technology
Business

Top level exodus at Ola’s international operations

Updated : October 21, 2019 12:15 PM IST

These include Ben Legg (Managing Director of Ola UK), Emma Kenelm (Chief Marketing Officer of Ola UK), Natalie Brown (head of HR, Ola UK), Stewart F. Brown(Operations Manager and Sydney Operations Manager at Ola), Tyler Stead (New Zealand Operations Manager at Ola) and Kashif Amjad (CFO and Financial Director -- Australia and New Zealand at Ola).
According to Legg’s LinkedIn, Legg is also on Ola UK’s board, a position which he started holding in August 2019. It is not clear whether he has stepped down from the board, too.
Top level exodus at Ola’s international operations
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Overdrive: X1 Racing League officially launched in India

Overdrive: X1 Racing League officially launched in India

September quarter could be worse than Q1; Maruti, L&T among 4 stocks to buy for 2-3 years

September quarter could be worse than Q1; Maruti, L&T among 4 stocks to buy for 2-3 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV