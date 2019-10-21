Top level exodus at Ola’s international operations

At least six top executives from Ola's international operations in UK, Australia and New Zealand have resigned, sources told Moneycontrol.

These include Ben Legg (Managing Director of Ola UK), Emma Kenelm (Chief Marketing Officer of Ola UK), Natalie Brown (head of HR, Ola UK), Stewart F. Brown(Operations Manager and Sydney Operations Manager at Ola), Tyler Stead (New Zealand Operations Manager at Ola) and Kashif Amjad (CFO and Financial Director -- Australia and New Zealand at Ola).

“Ben Legg was asked to leave very unceremoniously,” one of the sources said, “Bhavish Aggarwal is not happy with the company’s performance in the UK. Ola is bleeding in London. Ben had come to India for a review, and he was asked to leave.”

According to Legg’s LinkedIn, Legg is also on Ola UK’s board, a position which he started holding in August 2019. It is not clear whether he has stepped down from the board, too. Meanwhile, Harish Abhichandani, Group Chief Financial Officer of Ola has been made the interim business head of the UK operations.

Ola had launched its international business last year, with it entry into Australia followed by the UK and New Zealand. The company had plans to enter the US, too. “The US plan has been shelved, but there are other countries in Europe that might be launched,” said another source.

Ola has been losing top executives over past few months as reported by Moneycontrol​. Among those who have left the company are Pranav Tiwari, the head of engineering of Ola, and Sarmad Nazki, the head of finance at Ola Electric Mobility, have left the Bengaluru-based company, Pallav Singh (Senior Vice-President and one of the oldest Ola employees), Saikiran Krishnamurthy (Senior Vice-President of Growth) and Joy Bandekar (Corporate President of New Initiatives).