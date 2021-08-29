Top 5 lifestyle apps every society must have

As staying home and maintaining social distance has become a new lifestyle, our phone has become our lifesaver. As the fear of getting infected rises, people are learning to organise things from the comfort of their homes and technology has been quite helpful in it. The use of technology for solving tiny yet critical problems in residency has become a part of our daily lives.

To break the chain of transmission and help communities avail lifestyle services from the comfort of their home, technology providers have been helping consumers. Consumers are also happy to adopt such technologies at the ease of convenience that it brings.

Here is the list of the top 5 major technology providers that are addressing the needs of residencies with quick easy home services.

Urban Company: Urban Company (formerly known as Urban Clap), founded in 2014, is an Indian gig marketplace that offers home installation, maintenance and repair services, and home beauty and wellness services. It's an all-in-one platform that helps users hire premium service professionals, from beauticians and masseurs to sofa cleaners, carpenters and technicians. Since its inception, Urban Company has built a network of 40,000+ trained service professionals, and served over 5 million customers across major metropolitan cities of India, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sydney and Singapore. In FY20, the home maintenance and repair services contributed 45 percent of total revenue and the beauty and wellness services contributed 55 percent of total revenue. In March 2020, the company was servicing 22 locations within and outside India, had a network of 25,000 professionals, and was performing 800,000 service tasks every month.

ADDA: ADDA is a leading online Apartment and Housing Society Management Software with a Private Portal for Apartment Complex Members, Best Class Management Tools & 100 Compliant Accounting Software with online Payment Gateway Integration. ADDA in South Asian languages (pronounced "Uhd'da") means a community gathering having a friendly or intellectual discussion. Started in 2009, ADDA has been relentlessly working towards bringing residential communities together by connecting them online. On the ADDA App, ADDA Discover is a one-stop shop connecting residents to local service providers. Whether it's a batch of laundry they need picked up or a COVID Test at home, Discover provides an array of Home lifestyle services. With 300+ Services provided by 80+ Vendors highly rated by Neighbors, residents not only receive trusted services, but also support local businesses!

My Gate: This fast-growing security and community management app is being used by over 12,000 housing societies all over the country. Smart management is the need of the hour and MyGate is doing exactly that; it is building technology to simplify check-ins everywhere. Its flagship solution, launched in 2016, currently facilitates over two million check-in requests every day at thousands of gated premises across the 18+ cities in which this Bengaluru-based venture operates in, and continues to show rapid growth. Founded by ISB/IIM/IIT alumni, MyGate is also working on/launched products to benefit the occupants, management and other stakeholders of the gated premises, such as an ERP tool and a system for e-commerce players to better manage their deliveries.

Mr Right: Mr Right is an online home services aggregator offering various household services to customers. Its website and mobile apps are primarily used by customers who require home services in its operational geography. Mr Right was founded by Prashant Chaudhary and Mayank Agrawal in 2013, and has its office in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. It is operational in nine cities and has a network of over 20,000 service professionals in its network. It connects homeowners with the best home service professionals in their neighbourhood via its web and mobile applications. The co-founders came up with the concept of an easy to use platform that provides a variety of hard-to-find home services such as plumbing, carpentry, electrical, cleaning, pest control etc. to customers via website and mobile apps.

Helpr: Helpr is a convenient and hassle-free way to get household work done. With handcrafted mobile solutions, unmatched service quality, and background verified providers, they aim to aid in solving all your household problems with efficiency, ease and most importantly, a personal touch. Founded in 2015, Helpr is an on-demand platform that quickly connects people with top-rated and verified household service providers. A service aggregator with instant online estimates, one-click booking, easy and transparent payments.