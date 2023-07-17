'Too Soon': Jack Dorsey’s reaction to Mark Zuckerberg’s follow request on Threads goes viral

Jack Dorsey shared a screenshot on Twitter of his response to Mark Zuckerberg’s follow request on Threads. Dorsey’s reply to Zuckerberg caught the attention of netizens and the post went viral.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s response to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s request to follow him on Threads is going viral.

Sharing a screenshot of Mark Zuckerberg’s request to follow him on Threads, Dorsey took a jibe at the Meta CEO with a witty comment.

“Too soon b,” replied Dorsey as can be seen from the screenshot.

Threads , Meta’s Twitter rival has been in the news ever since its launch earlier this month. The new social media platform allows the user to share text updates and also join public conversations. It is quite similar to Twitter which was founded by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams in 2006.

The popularity of Threads has been reaching new heights as the app has already crossed the 50 million downloads mark since its release on July 6.

Dorsey’ s reply to Zuckerberg caught the attention of netizens and the post went viral as many users could not stop reacting. It has garnered over 7 million views and 3,157 retweets.

A user asked, “But are you gonna accept it?”

“Do it and challenge him to a cage match,” another quipped.

A third user suggested, “Decline as a power move.”

Meta launched Threads on July 6 for iOS and Android users in around 100 countries. It has already crossed 100 million users within just two weeks of its release. Instagram Threads allows users to post up to 500 characters long messages and also includes links, photos, and videos of up to 5 minutes in length.

Meanwhile, after Twitter owner Elon Musk launched a paid subscription ‘Twitter Blue’ for verified users, Jack Dorsey also was one of them who lost the blue tick badge from their Twitter handles. After exiting Twitter, Dorsey created a micro-blogging platform called Bluesky for Android users in 2021.

On the other hand, Zuckerberg has drawn sharp criticism from Twitter owner Elon Musk after the launch of Threads. Even, Twitter sent a legal notice to Facebook parent Meta accusing the social media giant of stealing trade secrets to launch its Threads platform.

Recently, Dorsey also criticised Threads after its launch and referred to it as one of the “Clones” of Twitter. Earlier, in one of his tweets, he mentioned, “We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.”