To take on Amazon and Flipkart, CAIT, DPIIT to launch ecommerce platform for small retailers

Updated : April 24, 2020 04:54 PM IST

Apart from DPIIT and CAIT, the other promoters would be Startup India, Invest India, All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation and Avana Capital.
CAIT also added that the ecommerce portal will eventually be enlarged to all items being traded under domestic trade of India.
It noted that the national e-commerce marketplace has been perceived by both DPIIT and CAIT not restricted to the present lockdown period.
