Technology
To promote domestic manufacturing, government mulls import restrictions on TV sets
Updated : February 13, 2020 04:25 PM IST
Putting an item under the restricted category of imports means that the importer of that commodity would have to seek a licence from the commerce ministry's DGFT for the imports.
China ($535 million in 2018-19) is the largest exporter of TV sets in India.
The government is also likely to impose restrictions on imports of furniture with a view to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce inbound shipments of non-essential items.