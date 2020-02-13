#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 13
Jump in new coronavirus cases stymies global stock rally
Oil rises for third day as coronavirus impact may spur output cuts
Rupee opens lower at 71.39 against dollar
Home Technology
Technology

To promote domestic manufacturing, government mulls import restrictions on TV sets

Updated : February 13, 2020 04:25 PM IST

Putting an item under the restricted category of imports means that the importer of that commodity would have to seek a licence from the commerce ministry's DGFT for the imports.
China ($535 million in 2018-19) is the largest exporter of TV sets in India.
The government is also likely to impose restrictions on imports of furniture with a view to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce inbound shipments of non-essential items.
To promote domestic manufacturing, government mulls import restrictions on TV sets

You May Also Like

Another real estate record in Los Angeles. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys property for a whopping Rs 1,178 crore

Another real estate record in Los Angeles. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys property for a whopping Rs 1,178 crore

IRCTC has almost Rs 1,000 crore cash balance, says MD Mahendra Pratap

IRCTC has almost Rs 1,000 crore cash balance, says MD Mahendra Pratap

CNBC-TV18 dominates Budget Day with all-India viewership of 75.1%

CNBC-TV18 dominates Budget Day with all-India viewership of 75.1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement