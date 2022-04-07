To NFT or not: The case of Paramount’s Star Trek and Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) continue to evoke strong reactions from movie and gaming fans, but that isn’t stopping companies. This week, two companies that have been widely criticised for their NFT ideas revealed more about their plans for the token on two widely popular intellectual properties (IPs).

Firstly, French game developer Ubisoft announced that it would no longer produce any new content for its latest instalment in the popular 'Ghost Recon' franchise, initially adopted from the Tom Clancy novels of the same name. Apart from its middling reviews, the game had received wide attention due to its highly publicised NFT program.

“The last four months marked the release of our final piece of content: the brand new Operation Motherland mode, tons of new items including 20th anniversary iconic outfits and Quartz items for Ghost Recon Breakpoint,” Ubisoft said. “We will continue to maintain our servers for both Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and we truly hope you will continue to enjoy the game and have fun playing in solo or co-op with your friends.”

The company had released its Quartz platform, where it had released NFTs called Digits. Players could register and claim the NFTs mostly for free through the platform and then were able to sell, trade and exchange them with other users on NFT marketplaces like Objkt and Rarible.

While the development of new content for the game has stopped roughly 30 months after the game was released, it is unclear whether users will be able to transfer their NFTs and collectables to future instalments of the series.

Though Ubisoft had never promised such a feature in the first place. It is some relief to players that Ubisoft has stated that it will be maintaining the servers for the game and the previous instalment in the series, Ghost Recon Wildlands, which also had received lukewarm reviews, for the moment.

If there is no portability, it essentially means that players have bought digital items (sometimes at hefty costs) for a game that is no longer getting new content. What that means for the value of such items in the resale NFT market is currently unclear. The company intends to now work on NFTs for upcoming titles.

Also, in the same week, another company (read Paramount) joined the NFT bandwagon using a beloved IP – Star Trek. The company will be launching a platform called Paramount.xyz, in partnership with Recur, a technology company that designs and develops NFTs and digital collectables. The platform will “bring Paramount’s beloved entertainment entities, brands and characters to the metaverse.”

The Star Trek NFTs will contain “algorithmically-generated starships” (much like the very popular Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs). Each pack will cost $250, and will only have an 11 percent chance of looking anything similar to the iconic Starship Enterprise.

Users can increase their chances of receiving this class of ships by shelling out extra for an Admiral pack. Though the pack can only be purchased by those users who already own the Recur pass, a separate NFT that costs $290.

How all of this will be experienced in the metaverse has been explained relatively vaguely. The ship models will be stored in the “Star Trek Continuum” – defined as “an experiential hub that will house this first and all future seasons of Star Trek NFTs” by the company.

“Recur, and Paramount are building a roadmap of in-real-life utility over the course of this multi-year partnership and Continuum holders will get access to exclusive perks, events and content expanding on the utility of the NFTs digitally and in-real-life,” the company added.

It is perhaps not surprising that fans of the series have not been happy about this decision. Though more may soon follow in their own displeasure as Paramount has promised that it will continue adding more NFTs from other franchises like Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures.