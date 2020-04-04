Technology
To help daily wage workers in entertainment industry, Netflix donates Rs 7.5 crore
PGI Relief Fund will provide emergency short term relief to thousands of daily wage earners in the Indian creative community.
Siddharth Roy Kapur, President, Producers Guild of India, said, he values Netflix's contribution to the fund.
Netflix has also committed up to four weeks of pay to help all core below-the-line crew and cast who were scheduled to work on the streamer's productions.