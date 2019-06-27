Technology
Tired of downloading songs? YouTube music can now auto download 500 songs for users
Updated : June 27, 2019 05:58 PM IST
As part of the feature, users would be able to set a limit for how much music smart downloads would pull down and the process only happens at night, when the phone is connected to Wi-Fi.
Netflix's smart downloads feature lets users save the next episode of whatever's being watched and automatically delete episodes users have already finished.
