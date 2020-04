Dust, sweep, mop, repeat. I don’t know about you but that pretty sums my household chores routine during this lockdown and I think it’s time for us to let the robots takeover our floor. While robotic vacuum cleaners are a segment that took off a few years back, we need them now more than ever.

If you are looking for options, Chinese hardware maker Xiaomi on Friday introduced a new product under its smart home category called Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P. Talk about spotting an opportunity. Robot Vacuum-Mop P will be available on Mi.com through crowd funding starting April 17, 2020 and will set you back by Rs 29,999. As of now, it is available at an introductory price of Rs 17,999. This robo-vac will start shipping for Indian consumers from September 15.

This is an intelligent home cleaning device equipped with 12 different multi-directional sensors and a dedicated Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation system. LDC can scan complex environments accurately and avoid obstacles during the cleaning process. It can scan a surrounding in 360° with an 8-meter range up to six times per second. Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P packs in a 2-in-1 sweeping-mopping functionality and also comes with a smart app control.

How does it work? It supports two kinds of cleaning modes – Sweeping & Mopping mode and Sweeping only mode. Both modes use the 2-in-1 tank and a 550 ml large dust box which comes bundled in the box. Its electronically-controlled water tank comes with three gears of water for different floor materials. It also has an outlet sensing tech which makes the device immobile when it runs out of water.

The vacuum cleaner has built-in WiFi capability and can connect to the Mi Home App to provide better control options. Just in case you feel out of work, while robot is at it, you can view the virtual map that the vacuum ‘sees’ and set automated cleaning schedules and give one a view of the cleaning history. In terms of battery, it has a 3200mAh lithium battery which the company claims can last up to 110 minutes of cleaning.