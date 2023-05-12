Tinder to remove social handles from public bios as part of new Community Guidelines

Users will no longer be able to promote their social media accounts on their Tinder profiles, or use the app as a way to gain followers or sell products. Instead, Tinder is encouraging users to focus on making "personal connections, not biz ones".

Tinder on Friday announced a series of updates to its Community Guidelines aimed at making the platform a safer and more authentic space for users. Among the changes, the app will now be removing social media handles from public bios, in order to discourage users from using the platform for self-promotion or financial gain.

According to a statement from Tinder, the company is committed to ensuring that the app remains a place for "making meaningful connections", rather than a tool for spamming or advertising. As part of this commitment, the app's new guidelines include a number of policies designed to promote authenticity and respect among users.

“The majority of Tinder’s members are 18-25, and Tinder is often their first dating experience. To guide these younger daters as they start their dating journey, Tinder is using this policy refresh to remind and educate members about healthy dating habits — both online and in real life,” said Ehren Schlue, SVP of Member Strategy at Tinder.

One of the key changes to the guidelines is the ban on social media handles in public bios. This means that users will no longer be able to promote their social media accounts on their Tinder profiles, or use the app as a way to gain followers or sell products. Instead, Tinder is encouraging users to focus on making "personal connections, not biz ones".

Tinder has also advised against impersonations, saying, “Tinder members are looking to meet real people for genuine connections; members should never create fake personas or pretend to be someone else, even if it’s just for fun.”