Tinder's new features allow users to specify their pronouns and the kind of relationship they want

Tinder conducted a survey, which revealed that 73 percent of young singles across all genders are looking for someone who is clear about what they want.

Dating app Tinder, on Thursday, announced new features including Relationship Types and Pronouns, in addition to Relationship Goals, which was introduced earlier. These features will allow users to specify what they are looking for in a relationship and how they identify themselves.

Tinder conducted a survey, which revealed that 73 percent of young singles across all genders are looking for someone who is clear about what they want. “Members are showing how much they value being intentional, authentic and honest with the types of information they include in their Tinder profiles,” the platform said in a statement.

With the latest update, members can now indicate what type of relationship they’re interested in, including monogamy, ethical non-monogamy, open relationship, polyamory, and open to exploring. According to Tinder's survey, while 52 percent of Gen Z prefer monogamous relationships, 41 percent of them are open to or seeking non-monogamous relationships, with open relationships (36 percent) and hierarchical polyamory (26 percent) being the most popular types of non-monogamous relationships.

To support everyone in sharing their authentic identity, members can choose up to four pronouns to display on their profile from a list of over 15 options, in addition to their sexual orientation and gender. The LGBTQIA+ community is the fastest-growing group on Tinder, and according to a recent survey of young daters aged 18-25, 33 percent agree that their sexuality is more fluid, and 29 percent say their gender identity has become more fluid in the past three years.

Tinder data also showed that 60 percent of users have added Relationship Goals to their profile, making it the second-most popular type of profile info, after zodiac signs.