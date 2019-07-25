Tinder launches new safety feature for LGBTQ users

Global online dating app Tinder on Thursday announced a new safety feature for members of the LGBTQ community aiming to protect them from the risk of using dating apps in nearly 70 countries where the LGBTQ status still remains criminalised.

Called the "Traveler Alert", the in-app feature would appear in such hostile countries as soon as the app is opened to warn users about the potential dangers face in the region.

As part of the update, users who identify as LGBTQ would no longer automatically appear on Tinder in these countries once the alert is activated. Users would also have the choice to either remain hidden while in that location or opt to make their profile public to connect with new people.

"The Tinder Traveler Alert combines these values, ensuring that our LGBTQ+ users are aware of the necessary precautions they need to take in countries that are hostile towards gender and sexual orientations outside the binary," said Taru Kapoor, GM-India, Tinder and Match Group.

The feature is rolling out for both Android as well as iOS users.

To help establish where the alert should be deployed, Tinder collaborated with Switzerland-based International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) World, sourcing data from their latest homophobia report.

In addition to its Traveler Alert, Tinder has launched a number of updates and efforts in support of the LGBTQ community over the last year.