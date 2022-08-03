Tinder CEO resigns after disappointing results

Dating app Tinder's CEO Renate Nyborg has quit after less than a year in the job after the company posted disappointing second-quarter results.

Bernard Kim, the CEO of Tinder's parent company Match Group, admitted in a shareholder letter late on Tuesday that the dating app has not been able to realise its typical monetisation success over the past few quarters.

He announced the departure of Nyborg, announcing changes to the management team and structure.

"While we search for a permanent Tinder CEO, I will oversee a newly formed team of executives who will manage day-to-day operations and will ensure the Tinder organisation is well coordinated, ships great new features at an increased velocity and delivers on Tinder's promise," said Kim.

Kim has asked Amarnath Thombre, CEO of Match Group Americas, to advise the senior team on "Tinder product roadmap and growth drivers".

"Thombre has more than 15 years of experience across Match Group. He was heavily involved in Tinder's key successes, especially in designing high-impact monetisation features such as the Boost feature and Tinder Gold subscription, and more recently has overseen the phenomenal success of Hinge following our acquisition,” he added.

Total revenue grew 12 percent over the prior year's quarter to $795 million.

According to the company, Tinder's direct revenue grew 13 percent over the prior year's quarter driven by a 14 percent Payers growth to 10.9 million.

Match Group also announced to stop plans to adopt virtual currencies and metaverse-based dating.