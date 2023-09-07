TIME reveals inclusive 'TIME100 AI' list — names usual suspects Elon Musk, Sam Altman... and more

TIME magazine on Thursday (September 7) unveiled its inaugural TIME100 AI list, a compilation, recognising the 100 most influential figures driving the future of artificial intelligence (AI). At the forefront of this list are some of the biggest names in the AI world, including Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Demis Hassabis.

The 2023 TIME100 AI issue featured a worldwide cover, illustrated by Neil Jamieson, showcasing 28 exceptional individuals from the list. Among them are Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, a driving force behind AI advancements; Dario and Daniela Amodei, the dynamic duo behind Anthropic, pushing the boundaries of AI; and Demis Hassabis, the visionary founder of Google DeepMind.

"To assemble the list, TIME's editors and reporters solicited nominations and recommendations from industry leaders and dozens of expert sources. The result is a list of 100 leaders, pioneers, innovators and thinkers who are shaping today's AI landscape," TIME said in a statement.

Elon Musk, the CEO of xAI , is one of the list's standouts, thanks to his relentless pursuit of AI innovation. His ventures in AI and neural interfaces continue to captivate the world, as do his social media stunts.

Among women and nonbinary business leaders who have made remarkable contributions to AI, TIME100 AI listed Rumman Chowdhury, CEO & Co-Founder of Humane Intelligence; Lila Ibrahim, COO of Google DeepMind; Sandra Rivera, General Manager of the Data Center and AI Group at Intel; and Margaret Mitchell, Chief AI Ethics Scientist at Hugging Face.

"TIME's mission is to highlight the people and ideas that are making the world a better, more equitable place," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley. "At this critical moment of exceptional growth and advancement in AI, we are proud to reveal the first-ever TIME100 AI list to recognize the individuals leading AI innovation, including those advancing major conversations to promote equity in AI," she added.

Remarkably, the youngest luminary on the list is 18-year-old Sneha Revanur, who has already met with the Biden administration as a leader of Encode Justice, a youth-led movement advocating for ethical AI. On the other end of the spectrum is 76-year-old Geoffrey Hinton, who recently left Google to openly discuss the technology he played a pivotal role in developing.

In addition to tech titans, the list features prominent policy-makers and government officials. US Representatives Anna Eshoo and Ted Lieu, along with Ian Hogarth, Chair of the UK's AI Foundation Model Taskforce, and Audrey Tang, Taiwan's Minister of Digital Affairs, are notable figures shaping AI's regulatory landscape.

Further, the TIME100 AI list acknowledges scientists, professors, researchers, and activists deeply committed to AI ethics, bias, and safety. Max Tegmark, Emily M. Bender, Yoshua Bengio, Kate Crawford, and Timnit Gebru are among those driving important conversations on AI's impact.

Beyond the realm of technology, creative minds are also recognised for their exploration of AI's influence on society. Musicians like Grimes, renowned science fiction writer Ted Chiang, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, and artists like Linda Dounia Rebeiz and Sougwen Chung are part of this diverse group shaping the AI narrative.

Additionally, in celebration of the TIME100 AI list, TIME is hosting a series of events focused on women in AI. The TIME100 Talks during Dreamforce on September 12-14 will emphasise the vital role of female leadership in AI innovation.

In collaboration with Meta, TIME will convene the ‘TIME100 Impact Dinner: Women in AI’ in October. It will host a special ‘TIME100 Talks’ event in November, presented by Intel, focusing on AI accessibility and responsible AI.