Tim Cook wishes speedy recovery to Maharashtra boy who was saved by Apple watch

Smit Mehta, a 17-year-old, was rescued after he called for help using his Apple watch when he fell down a valley during a trek and broke both ankles. Later, he wrote to Apple CEO Tim Cook expressing his gratitude and got a warm reply from the CEO who wished him a speedy recovery.

On July 11, Mehta, a medical student from Raigad in Maharashtra, went on a trek with his friends near Lonavala. During the trek, he slipped and fell 130 metres down into a gorge at Vilaspur Fort. His friends were unable to find him. He was not carrying his phone at the time as the group had kept all their phones in a single bag. However, he was wearing his Apple Watch Series 7 (cellular model) smartwatch which had Jio connectivity at the time. He was able to connect with his family and friends through the health features available in the watch to inform them about his whereabouts. The family contacted the authorities, and he was rescued and taken to a local hospital in Lonavala. Later, he was shifted to an orthopaedic hospital in Pune for further treatment.

“I think I'm alive because of the Cellular Apple Watch model I own. That let me connect with my family and friends at the right time, without the need for a phone,” Mehta told India Today.

According to him, his legs were swollen due to this surgery could not be performed immediately. After about 5 days, doctors performed the surgery on his legs, Mehta mentioned to India Today.

Following the incident, Smit Mehta wrote an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook to inform him about how the smartwatch saved his life and expressed his gratitude. To his surprise, Cook responded to his email saying, “I’m so glad you are on the road to recovery. It sounds like a terrible accident. Thanks so much for sharing your story with us. I wish you a full and speedy recovery,” according to a Times of India report.