Tim Cook says Apple Watch is a great tool for athletes and Saina Nehwal agrees

Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekar before he throws the doors open on Apple's second retail store in India, in New Delhi on Thursday, April 20.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday said he is very proud of the strides his company has made in developing one its most popular offerings, the Apple Watch. Cook said the Watch started out as a device focused on wellness before it became the all-encompassing fitness and health tracker it is now.

“It started with focusing on wellness — creating the three rings — Move, Stand and Exercise. It went from there to heart rate and detecting Atrial fibrillation (A-fib), and notifications came early on as well, so it has just expanded to cover people’s needs,” Apple CEO Tim Cook told News18 in an interview.

Cook was speaking at the Mumbai Cricket Association in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Earlier in the day, Cook had inaugurated Apple's first flagship store in India.

Cook said the Watch is a great device for athletes who, he said, make use of its various functionalities to improve their fitness levels and skill.

"One of the athletes here today told me that they use the sleep function a lot; and all of them use the heart rate function to see which heart rate zone they are operating in. So there is just an enormous amount of functionality in this little thing that you put on your wrist," the Apple CEO added.

Former World No. 1 badminton player Saina Nehwal agreed with Cook's assessment and added that it is a very useful tool for sportspersons.

“The Apple Watch is of great use to players, especially in training sessions. Considering the amount of exercise we do, heart rate is very important for players. So the Watch really helps us take care of all that. It gives us very accurate information about what we have to take care about, how much we have to push. So I would say it is the best Watch in the world," the Olympic bronze medallist said.

Further, Cook added that he is very proud of his company having created a product that helps save lives.

"I get notes every day from people who found out they have A-fib. They told me their doctors told them they would have died if they had not found out about it and reached to the doctor for help,” Cook added.

The Apple chief added that his company will not stop innovating with the Apple Watch.

“We just keep pulling the string to see where it takes us."

