Technology TikTok to challenge US order banning transactions with the video app: sources Updated : August 22, 2020 08:56 AM IST Trump issued an executive order on Aug. 14 that gave ByteDance 90 days to divest the US operations of TikTok. TikTok's legal challenge pertains to an earlier executive order, which Trump issued on Aug. 6, the sources said.