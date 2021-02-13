Technology TikTok sale on cards? Bengaluru-based Glance may take control of video-sharing app’s India operations Updated : February 13, 2021 08:35 PM IST Any agreement on the sale will require a final seal of approval from Indian authorities, the report added. If things go to plan, the report stated that the Indian government will insist that user data and technology of TikTok stay within its borders. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply