TikTok owner ByteDance plans to launch music streaming, says report

Updated : November 18, 2019 08:32 AM IST

TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology Co Ltd is in talks with big music labels — Universal Music, Sony Music and Warner — for global licensing deals to include their songs on its new music subscription service.
ByteDance is looking to launch its music streaming as soon as next month, initially in emerging markets such as India, Indonesia and Brazil, before a future opening in the United States.
In addition to on-demand music, ByteDance's app will include a library of short video clips for listeners to search through and sync to songs as they listen.
