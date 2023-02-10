TikTok India fires entire staff three years after the ban by India

Over national security concerns, TikTok, which had the second largest user base in India, was banned in 2020. Despite losing market share in India, the company still had an office there. Most of the TikTok employees working out of the India office served the Brazilian and Dubai markets.

TikTok, the ByteDance-owned social media app has closed down all its offices in India almost three years after being banned. The company has fired entire staff in India and as many as 40 people were given pink slips on Monday.

“The TikTok India employees were told that February 28 would be their last day and were given feelers to look out for other opportunities for some time as it was conveyed that restarting India operations was not going to take off because of the government's stance on Chinese apps,” a source close to the organisation told The Economic Times.

As per the news report the employees were also assured nine months of severance pay.

Over national security concerns, TikTok, which had the second largest user base in India, was banned in 2020. Despite losing market share in India, the company still had an office there. Most of the TikTok employees working out of the India office served the Brazilian and Dubai markets. Even though ByteDance tried to reason with the Indian government, it was unable to re-enter the Indian market.

Tiktok was banned in India along with 300 other Chinese apps over national security issues.

"The entire team was informed. We were anyway told some time ago that business in India may be shut off, so look for jobs. Most people will be given 90 days severance," another source told ET.

TikTok promoted Sameer Singh earlier this month to lead its global business solutions in North America. 2019 saw Singh join TikTok.

India had a substantial user base for TikTok. It was one of the largest marketplaces outside of China, and in 2019 the 15-second video platform ranked first for Android app downloads in India. People from all walks of life were given work options in addition to using it for enjoyment. Because it was discovered to be keeping the personal information of Indian users, the app was banned. Indian security specialists claimed that the stored data was shared with Chinese government agencies.