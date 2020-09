Popular video-sharing app TikTok has asked a US judge to block the Trump administration banning on the Chinese social media network, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., filed a complaint in Washington federal court late Friday night challenging U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order, the report said.

The US Commerce Department issued a ban on Friday blocking people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and TikTok starting Sept. 20.