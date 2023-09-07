TikTok explores messaging features amid concerns of external video sharing: Report

TikTok is reportedly looking into building more social networking and private messaging features and is hiring for roles on a team called “TikTok Social”.

The listings that were first spotted by Axios, seem to be for enhancing the messaging features on the application. According to the report, TikTok has concerns that “users are sharing videos externally on other social media and messaging apps when they want to discuss them with friends”.

In a world where sharing short videos — whether it’s Reels on Instagram or TikTok — has become a mainstream form of communication, the concern seems quite legitimate. “Retaining user engagement within the app could help the company as it looks to offer functions beyond video entertainment, such as live shopping,” the report added.

TikTok is recruiting engineers and product managers to work on a specific social interaction team that develops new social engagement capabilities, according to the latest job postings.

TikTok says the team is looking to build a platform that "enables users to meet and interact with their real-life friends seamlessly on TikTok , and encourages them to share their life moments with each other and stay connected regardless of where they are."

Another job posting, for a product manager for "TikTok Social" in San Jose, states that the business wants to "expand the boundaries of TikTok by encouraging users to build meaningful social connections."

It appears that while the rest of the social media industry played catch up with TikTok’s short video feed and algorithms, TikTok is looking to try what makes these other apps tick. What is even the point of watching a video or finding a hilarious meme if you cannot share it with your people can discuss it? Especially on a platform where views are the ultimate currency.

But that’s not all. As per The Verge, TikTok is trying a lot of different things and all at once. “It’s testing a dedicated music app, trying to bring more shopping to the platform, and embracing podcasts. It even recently added text posts , which might fit nicely in a more messaging-focused part of the app,” the report said.

And since the coming of X, it feels like the dawn of everything apps is upon us. Maybe it is just the beginning before all of social media starts looking exactly the same.