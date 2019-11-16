Technology
TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads on App Store, Google Play worldwide
Updated : November 16, 2019 03:14 PM IST
In 2019, the app accumulated 614 million downloads -- six percent more than it had last year.
India has been a fast adoptor in 2019, driving up 277.6 million downloads so far this year, or roughly 45 per cent of all global installs.
TikTok with 614 million downloads currently is the third-most downloaded non-gaming app of the year.
