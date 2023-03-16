TikTok could be banned on UK government phones over security fears

According to BBC, the UK Parliament closed its TikTok account last August. The Downing Street TikTok page has not been updated since Boris Johnson left office in September last year but others including the MoD and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps, have updated their pages more recently.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is poised to ban the use of the Chinese social media app TikTok on government phones over security fears, a person familiar with the matter said.

The restriction will apply to devices used by civil servants and ministers, according to the person, who requested anonymity discussing a policy that’s yet to be announced. Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden is scheduled to make a statement to the House of Commons on the “security of government devices” in the early afternoon.

A BBC report stated that earlier this week, the prime minister said the UK would "look at what our allies are doing".

“TikTok said bans had been based on ‘misplaced fears and seemingly driven by wider geopolitics’, adding it would be ‘disappointed by such a move’ in the UK," the report added.

The move is a further sign that western nations are concerned about the potential risk to national security risk posed by TikTok and its Chinese parent, ByteDance Ltd. The US Congress last year restricted the app on government devices and European Commission employees were told to delete it by March 15.

It also marks a U-Turn on the government’s stance just weeks ago, with Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan telling Politico in February that the UK wouldn’t be following its allies in banning TikTok, adding it’s a “personal choice” for those who wanted to use it.

According to BBC, the UK Parliament closed its TikTok account last August. The Downing Street TikTok page has not been updated since Boris Johnson left office in September last year but others including the MoD and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps, have updated their pages more recently.

(With Bloomberg Inputs)