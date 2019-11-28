TikTok apologises for temporary removal of video on Muslims in China
Updated : November 28, 2019 10:33 AM IST
The controversy over the video, viewed 1.6 million times, comes as TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, faces an inquiry by a US national security panel over its handling of personal data, while US lawmakers fear it may be censoring politically sensitive content.
In the video she posted last week, the user, who identifies herself as Feroza Aziz, gave a tutorial on eyelash curling, while talking about how Muslims were being treated, and saying she wanted to spread awareness of the situation.
The user did not mention Uighurs in the video, but said later on Twitter she had been referring to the minority ethnic group.
