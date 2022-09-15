TikTok announces a new feature called TikTok Now that sounds a lot like BeReal

By Pihu Yadav

Instagram is not the only one getting inspired by social media apps that become famous for whatever reasons. TikTok has also recently joined the dual-camera club, to experiment with a feature that was once exclusive to BeReal, a social media app that gained popularity because of its spontaneity and authenticity.

In a blog post on Thursday, TikTok announced a new feature called TikTok Now, which will prompt users to capture what they're doing at the moment using their device's front and back camera either in a 10-second video or a photo. Sounds familiar?

That is what BeReal is about. At any given point in the day, you could receive a notification on your phone, saying it’s ⚠️Time to BeReal⚠️ and you have to post a photo within the two-minute window.

With most social media platforms sharing most features with not much exclusivity, this move from TikTok should not even come as a surprise.

TikTok describes the Now feature as “the newest way to be entertained and connect with others on TikTok — a daily photo and video experience to share your most authentic moments with the people who matter the most”.

In the US, TikTok Now will be a part of the main app. In other regions of the world, TikTok Now may be available for download as a separate app. Will it come to India too? Who knows?

Back in August, there were rumours of Instagram testing a similar feature called IG Candid that would supposedly put out a notification every day at a random time, asking users to capture and share a photo in two minutes.