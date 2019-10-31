Business
Tiger Global-backed ShopClues acquired by Singapore-based Qoo10 in a stock deal
Updated : October 31, 2019 10:06 PM IST
Sources close to the development said the deal valued ShopClues at about $50-$70 million.
The deal comes after ShopClues' failed talks for a sale with Snapdeal and Flipkart earlier this year.
The company, founded in 2011, had raised over $250 million from Tiger Global, GIC Singapore, Nexus Venture Partners and Helion Ventures.
Special Thursday Expiry on
10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more