Three days into internship, 17-year-old helps NASA find planet in habitable zone
Updated : January 13, 2020 06:39 AM IST
NASA last week announced that its Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) found a planet in a habitable zone.
According to NASA, TOI 1338 b is 6.9 times larger than Earth and is located about 1,300 light-years away from Earth.
