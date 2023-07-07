Twitter accuses Meta of 'unlawful misappropriation' of trade secrets for its new Threads app

Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro in its letter to Meta accusing it of stealing trade secrets alleged that former Twitter employees were used to build the Threads app. "Competition is fine, cheating is not," Elon Musk said on Twitter.

Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro on Wednesday wrote a letter to Meta accusing it of "systematic" as well as "unlawful misappropriation" of trade secrets after the launch of its Threads app.

Spiro, a long-time Elon Musk attorney, alleged Meta's new Twitter-like app was built by former employees of Twitter who were "deliberately assigned" to develop a "copycat" app. The news of the letter were first reported by Semafor. Musk confirmed the news by replying to a tweet from the Twitter Daily News handle which reported on Spiro's letter saying, "Competition is fine, cheating is not."

Spiro said Meta had hired dozens of Twitter employees over the last few years. The letter stated that Twitter was aware that the employees had and continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets as well as other highly confidential information and that many of them have improperly retained Twitter documents and electronic devices. "With that knowledge, Meta deliberately assigned these employees to develop, in a matter of months, Meta's copycat "Threads" app with the specific intent that they use Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property in order to accelerate the development of Meta's competing app," Spiro said.

Spiro did not offer any concrete examples of former Twitter employees being used to build the new Meta app, which had millions of sign-ups within hours of its launch. However, the letter, which was sent the same day Threads was launched, highlights Musk's concern given its userbase as well as technical capabilities.

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," Spiro's letter stated.

Meta's communications director Andy Stone wrote on his Threads account that no one from the app's engineering team was a former Twitter employee. "That's just not a thing," he said.

Sprio said Meta is "expressly prohibited" from scraping or crawling Twitter's follower data, without giving evidence that the former had engaged in the same.

Musk's reactions to Threads

Ever since Meta launched its Threads app on Wednesday, Musk has in a series of replies to tweets expressed his unhappiness and concern regarding the same.

Replying to a tweet by Internal Tech Emails handle sharing a screenshot of Musk's email in August 2018 saying he deleted his Instagram, calling it "weak sauce", Musk replied saying, "It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram."

Twitter product engineer Enrique on Wednesday tweeted saying Threads did not have a following tab and he has uninstalled it. To which, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey replied saying, "it is not surprising they’ve never given people the choice to remove the algorithm. Look at Instagram." And Musk responded to Dorsey's tweet saying a closed source, algorithm-only system means that manipulation of what information people see is essentially undetectable.

Another tweet that said to say no to "Meta monopoly" as Mark Zuckerberg already controlled the largest messaging apps, photo sharing app and friends/family app on the planet and had sold data to "random third parties" and copied the hard work. To this, Musk replied, "Any social media monopoly is despair".