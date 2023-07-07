Twitter accuses Meta of 'unlawful misappropriation' of trade secrets for its new Threads app

Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro in its letter to Meta accusing it of stealing trade secrets alleged that former Twitter employees were used to build the Threads app. "Competition is fine, cheating is not," Elon Musk said on Twitter.

Twitter's lawyer Alex Spiro on Wednesday wrote a letter to Meta accusing it of "systematic" as well as "unlawful misappropriation" of trade secrets after the launch of its Threads app.

Spiro, a long-time Elon Musk attorney, alleged Meta's new Twitter-like app was built by former employees of Twitter who were "deliberately assigned" to develop a "copycat" app. The news of the letter were first reported by Semafor. Musk confirmed the news by replying to a tweet from the Twitter Daily News handle which reported on Spiro's letter saying, "Competition is fine, cheating is not."

Spiro said Meta had hired dozens of Twitter employees over the last few years. The letter stated that Twitter was aware that the employees had and continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets as well as other highly confidential information and that many of them have improperly retained Twitter documents and electronic devices. "With that knowledge, Meta deliberately assigned these employees to develop, in a matter of months, Meta's copycat "Threads" app with the specific intent that they use Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property in order to accelerate the development of Meta's competing app," Spiro said.