Mark Zuckerberg's Threads witnesses 30 million sign-ups on launch day

Threads is a standalone app that allows users to share 500-character text updates, photos, and videos.

Threads, the new Twitter rival app launched by Mark Zuckerberg's company Meta, has achieved a remarkable feat with 30 million sign-ups on its first day. The social media mogul on Thursday, July 6, expressed his enthusiasm by calling it the start of something special. However, he acknowledged that there is still a lot of work to be done to improve the app.

Threads is a standalone app that allows users to share 500-character text updates, captivating photos, and engaging videos. It also lets users log in using their Instagram accounts, making it convenient for Instagram's massive user base of over two billion monthly active users.

Earlier this morning, Zuckerberg himself took to Threads to announce its launch, posting a brief message accompanied by a fiery emoji, "Let's do this. Welcome to Threads." This proclamation set the stage for the electrifying response that followed.

To access Threads, users can go to Threads.net on their computer or download the app on their iOS or Android devices . Some iOS users initially had trouble finding the app on the App Store, but Meta suggests force quitting the store and reopening it as a possible solution.

The launch of Threads marks an important milestone for Meta, as it aims to expand beyond its flagship platform, Facebook.