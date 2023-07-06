Mark Zuckerberg's Threads witnesses 30 million sign-ups on launch day

Threads is a standalone app that allows users to share 500-character text updates, photos, and videos.

Threads, the new Twitter rival app launched by Mark Zuckerberg's company Meta, has achieved a remarkable feat with 30 million sign-ups on its first day. The social media mogul on Thursday, July 6, expressed his enthusiasm by calling it the start of something special. However, he acknowledged that there is still a lot of work to be done to improve the app.