Mark Zuckerberg's Threads witnesses 30 million sign-ups on launch day

By Anand Singha  Jul 6, 2023 11:15:38 PM IST (Published)

Threads is a standalone app that allows users to share 500-character text updates, photos, and videos.

Threads, the new Twitter rival app launched by Mark Zuckerberg's company Meta, has achieved a remarkable feat with 30 million sign-ups on its first day. The social media mogul on Thursday, July 6, expressed his enthusiasm by calling it the start of something special. However, he acknowledged that there is still a lot of work to be done to improve the app.

Threads is a standalone app that allows users to share 500-character text updates, captivating photos, and engaging videos. It also lets users log in using their Instagram accounts, making it convenient for Instagram's massive user base of over two billion monthly active users.
