Threads gets new features — share posts on Instagram DMs, custom alt-text and more

Threads was launched by Meta on July 5 as an X (formerly Twitter) alternative and garnered 100 million users in just five days, breaking ChatGPT’s record. However, since the, the platform has also seen rapid decrease in the active usage, which was last reported to have declined by 82 percent by market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Threads users will now be able to share their posts through Instagram direct messages (DMs), among other new updates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced on Thursday.

To send a Threads post through Instagram DMs, users will need to tap on the share button and then select “Send on Instagram”, like how one shares posts on Instagram stories.

Users will now also be able to mention people on their posts like how they do on most social media platforms. Custom alt text for photos and videos you post on the app is also supported now.

Mosseri also added that users will also be able to check all their liked posts in one place on their profile settings, under “Your Likes”.

Along with that, Threads has also added support for "rel=me" links to help users verify their identity on platforms like Mastodon

When you include a "rel=me" link on your webpage, you're essentially indicating that the linked social media profile or webpage belongs to the same individual or entity as the current page. This can help establish authenticity and trust, especially when individuals want to verify the online identity of someone they're interacting with.

For example, if you're active on various social media platforms and you have a personal website, you might include "rel=me" links on your website to point to your Twitter, LinkedIn, and other relevant profiles. This way, visitors can cross-reference and confirm that these online identities indeed belong to you.