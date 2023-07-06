Threads explained: How is the new Meta app different from Twitter? Steps to install, verification and privacy

CNBC TV18
hometechnology NewsThreads explained: How is the new Meta app different from Twitter? Steps to install, verification and privacy

By Kanishka Sarkar  Jul 6, 2023 2:55:04 PM IST (Published)

Threads' app display is very similar to Twitter, it offers an interface very similar to Instagram as well. There are buttons to like, repost, reply to or quote a “thread,” and counters showing the number of likes and replies that a post has received.

Meta’s new app ‘Threads’ is live and Mark Zuckerberg can’t keep calm. Soon after launching Threads, Zuckerberg posted a meme on Twitter for the first time in 11 years taking a jibe at Elon Musk while analysts called the new Instagram app a ‘Twitter Killer.’

Threads went live just after midnight Wednesday in the UK in Apple and Google Android app stores in more than 100 countries including the US, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan. Early celebrity users include chef Gordon Ramsay, the pop star Shakira and Mark Hoyle, better known as the YouTuber LadBaby.
Earlier in the day, Zuckerberg said the app logged 10 million sign-ups in just seven hours. He also took to Twitter, posting a well-known meme of Spiderman facing off against Spiderman - in a humorous jab at the rivalry with Musk and between the two services.
X